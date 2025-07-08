French President Macron snubbed again by wife in public during UK state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the UK on Tuesday, July 8, with his wife Brigitte for a three-day state visit.
During their arrival, the French President, who got off the plane before his wife reached out his hand to help Brigitte as she was getting off the plane.
However Brigitte did not take her husband's hand and instead used the railing while walking down the stairs, causing President Macron to awkwardly lower his hand.
Afterwards, the couple was welcomed by Prince William and Princess Kate on behalf of King Charles III.
A few minutes later, the couple was seen sitting in a car where things seemed tensed between the couple as Brigitte was seen using her phone.
This incident follows an earlier moment in May when President Macron was pushed in the face by his wife as they arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam.
In the then-viral video, his wife Brigitte Macron’s hands can be seen pushing Macron, who looks surprised at first but then quickly recovers and waves to the cameras.
After the video went viral, people began to question the relationship between the two, who have been married since 2007, wondering if there was some tensions between them.
However, Macron later confirmed they were just joking with each other.
Speaking to the French media, he added that people on social media were making "nonsense out of the video."