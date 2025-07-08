UK issues heat health alert with temperatures set to hit 33C

The UK is about to face its third heatwave this summer and considering this, a yellow heat health alert has been given for the southern half of England.
In the meantime, expert have warned that the high temperatures could badly affect people's health and also create problems for hospitals and care services.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a heat health alert for areas including London, the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.
As per the reports, temperatures could reach 30C-33C by the end of the week.
Paul Coleman, a health expert from the UKHSA has adviced people to take care in the sun and follow basic safety measures.
He warned that even moderate heat can lead to serious health problems, especially for older people.
Also, because of the ongoing hot and dry weather conditions, Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban.
Sky weather producer said, "It's homegrown heat rather than drawing something in from the near continent so we're unlikely to reach the UK's highest temperature of the year so far," which is 35.8C.
This would be third time in just one month that the country experiences a heatwave.
The last two weekends of June were already extremely hot which was also the hottest June ever recorded in England.