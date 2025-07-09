South Korea returns 6 North Koreans rescued at sea in ‘humanitarian stance’

South Korea has sent back six North Koreans rescued at sea after their “strong desire” to return home.
According to The Straits Times, the unification ministry of Seoul announced that South Korea on Wednesday, July 9, returned six North Koreans rescued from sea earlier this year after their request.
Four North Koreans were rescued from the East Sea, which is known as the Sea of Japan, in May, while the two others were found in the western Yellow Sea early in March.
All six of the North Koreans drifted into the South Korean waters of the de facto maritime border in small wooden boats.
The unification ministry stated, “The South Korean government repatriated six North Korean residents today via the East Sea. With the full consent of all North Korean individuals involved...all six were repatriated together.”
Seoul's Ministry of Unification asserted that it tried to inform the North twice about the returning of their six citizens “in the line of humanitarian stance” through the United Nations Command but did not hear back.
“At the time of repatriation, a North Korean patrol boat appeared at the designated handover point (and the) repatriation was ultimately carried out smoothly and safely. During the repatriation process, the free will of the North Korean residents to return was confirmed on multiple occasions,” the ministry added.
Notably, this is the first time when South Korea has returned a North Korean back under President Lee Jae-myung, who aims to improve relations with the North. He has a softer approach towards Pyongyang as compared to his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol.