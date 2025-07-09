New Mexico ‘dangerous’ flash flooding: Kills 2, sweeps away house


South-central New Mexico was hit with deadly flash flooding after record rainfall in a mountain village.

According to USA Today, the flooding left people trapped in homes and prompted multiple water rescues in Ruidoso, a mountain town about 180 miles southeast of Albuquerque, in the Sierra Blanca mountain range, officials said.

The town is susceptible to mudslides and increased runoff following two large fires that scorched swathes of land, known as "burn scars," in 2024.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued the flash flood emergency emergency for Ruidoso at around 3 pm. local time on July 8. Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs Racetrack, and the neighborhood of Hollywood remained under a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m., according to the weather service.

The weather service wrote on social media, “A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO! A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!"

Speaking on a local radio station, Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said there were multiple reports of mudslides and gas leaks at homes that had been damaged or swept away by floodwaters. Several bridges in the area were also damaged or underwater. 

Related
Read more : World

Marseille airport shuts down as wildfire approaches French city
Marseille airport shuts down as wildfire approaches French city
The French authorities have issued warrants for residents to stay indoors amid the horrific wildfire

UK issues heat health alert with temperatures set to hit 33C
UK issues heat health alert with temperatures set to hit 33C
The last two weekends of June were already extremely hot which was also the hottest June ever recorded in England

Bayeux Tapestry returns to UK after 900 years in historic swap deal with France
Bayeux Tapestry returns to UK after 900 years in historic swap deal with France
The Bayeux Tapestry shows how the Anglo-Saxons lost power and the Normans took control of England

French President Macron snubbed again by wife in public during UK state visit
French President Macron snubbed again by wife in public during UK state visit
This incident follows an earlier moment in May when President Macron was pushed in the face by his wife

Bee attack in French town leaves 24 injured, 3 in critical condition
Bee attack in French town leaves 24 injured, 3 in critical condition
One of the seriously injured was a 78-year-old woman who was stung 25 times by the bees

Queen Elizabeth’s rare wedding cake slice bought by royal fan with unusual plans
Queen Elizabeth’s rare wedding cake slice bought by royal fan with unusual plans
The 78-year-old fruit cake was soaked in alcohol which helps it stay preserved in a drawer for decades

Political leaders with highest ratings in 2025: Surprising list revealed
Political leaders with highest ratings in 2025: Surprising list revealed
In 2024, the world witnessed significant political shift due to elections in several countries

Norman Tebbit: Former UK cabinet minister passes away at 94
Norman Tebbit: Former UK cabinet minister passes away at 94
Norman Tebbit served as cabinet minister in Margaret Thatcher’s government