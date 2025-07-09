New Mexico ‘dangerous’ flash flooding: Kills 2, sweeps away house

South-central New Mexico was hit with deadly flash flooding after record rainfall in a mountain village.
According to USA Today, the flooding left people trapped in homes and prompted multiple water rescues in Ruidoso, a mountain town about 180 miles southeast of Albuquerque, in the Sierra Blanca mountain range, officials said.
The town is susceptible to mudslides and increased runoff following two large fires that scorched swathes of land, known as "burn scars," in 2024.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued the flash flood emergency emergency for Ruidoso at around 3 pm. local time on July 8. Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs Racetrack, and the neighborhood of Hollywood remained under a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m., according to the weather service.
The weather service wrote on social media, “A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO! A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!"
Speaking on a local radio station, Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said there were multiple reports of mudslides and gas leaks at homes that had been damaged or swept away by floodwaters. Several bridges in the area were also damaged or underwater.