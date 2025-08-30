Home / World

US court hits Trump’s tariffs with major blow, sparking fiery reaction

Donald Trump declares ‘all tariffs’ are still in effect after federal court call levies illegal

US court hits Trump’s tariffs with major blow, sparking fiery reaction
US court hits Trump’s tariffs with major blow, sparking fiery reaction

US President Donald Trump has issued a fiery response to the federal court ruling regarding global tariffs.

According to DW, the Washington, DC, appeals court on Friday, August 29, ruled that the sweeping tariffs imposed by the Republican president are largely illegal.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said, “The statute bestows significant authority on the President to undertake a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax.”

The 7-4 ruling declared that most of the tariffs imposed by Trump are unconstitutional and allowed levies to remain in effect until October 14, giving the government the chance to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

Shortly after the ruling, the office of the US Attorney General announced that it will appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, the 47th president of America criticised the ruling and called the decision “incorrect.”

In a post on Truth Social, the 79-year-old wrote, “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.”

“If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America,” he concluded.

The Trump administration has warned that overturning the tariffs could lead to significant financial loss for the US Treasury and could even require the refund of the billions of dollars of collected import taxes.

Notably, the US tariff revenue had surged to $159 billion by July.

You Might Like:

Gordon Ramsay makes shocking revelation of skin cancer diagnosis

Gordon Ramsay makes shocking revelation of skin cancer diagnosis
Chef Gordon Ramsay urged people to wear sun screen as he reveals his skin cancer scare

Scottish brothers make history with world's fastest Pacific row record

Scottish brothers make history with world's fastest Pacific row record
Three Edinburgh brothers set a new world record after unstoppable rowing for around 140 days

Minneapolis school shooting investigation uncovers shooter's personal turmoil

Minneapolis school shooting investigation uncovers shooter's personal turmoil
Minneapolis Catholic School shooter Robin Westman had recent breakup before attack

Delta settles LA lawsuit after five years, set to pay $79 million

Delta settles LA lawsuit after five years, set to pay $79 million
An emergency landing caused jet fuel to rain down on schools and residential area, causing damage

Manhunt for alleged killer halts after bones found near 3 daughters' bodies

Manhunt for alleged killer halts after bones found near 3 daughters' bodies
Authorities have been searching for Travis Decker for two months after suspecting that he killed his three daughters

Luigi Mangione faces prosecutors' heat over rising violence

Luigi Mangione faces prosecutors' heat over rising violence
The prosecutors highlighted last month's deadly attack on the NFL headquarters in Manhattan in their court filing

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst chooses against seeking third term: Report

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst chooses against seeking third term: Report
Iowa has shifted Republican in recent elections, with Trump leading with eight points in 2020 and 13 in 2024

Families of 2 children killed in Minneapolis church shooting identify them

Families of 2 children killed in Minneapolis church shooting identify them
Both families of deceased ones tearfully urged taking strict action against the mental health crisis and gun violence

Canary Islands migrant boat disaster claims at least 69 lives, several missing

Canary Islands migrant boat disaster claims at least 69 lives, several missing
The vessel began its journey from The Gambia nearly a week before the disaster, carrying about 160 people

Kamala Harris loses Secret Service protection after Trump’s order

Kamala Harris loses Secret Service protection after Trump’s order
Kamala Harris is preparing to launch a promotional tour for her memoir titled '107 Days'

Labubu mini dolls sell out in minutes across major markets

Labubu mini dolls sell out in minutes across major markets
Pop Mart launched 28 small Labubu dolls, each about 10.5 cm tall and available in different colours

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand’s PM sacked after controversial leaked call

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand’s PM sacked after controversial leaked call
Shinawatra is the sixth Thai prime minister from, or supported by, the wealthy Shinawatra family to be removed from power