US court hits Trump’s tariffs with major blow, sparking fiery reaction

US President Donald Trump has issued a fiery response to the federal court ruling regarding global tariffs.
According to DW, the Washington, DC, appeals court on Friday, August 29, ruled that the sweeping tariffs imposed by the Republican president are largely illegal.
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said, “The statute bestows significant authority on the President to undertake a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax.”
The 7-4 ruling declared that most of the tariffs imposed by Trump are unconstitutional and allowed levies to remain in effect until October 14, giving the government the chance to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.
Shortly after the ruling, the office of the US Attorney General announced that it will appeal the decision.
Meanwhile, the 47th president of America criticised the ruling and called the decision “incorrect.”
In a post on Truth Social, the 79-year-old wrote, “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.”
“If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America,” he concluded.
The Trump administration has warned that overturning the tariffs could lead to significant financial loss for the US Treasury and could even require the refund of the billions of dollars of collected import taxes.
Notably, the US tariff revenue had surged to $159 billion by July.