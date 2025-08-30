Home / World

Gordon Ramsay makes shocking revelation of skin cancer diagnosis

Chef Gordon Ramsay urged people to wear sun screen as he reveals his skin cancer scare

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he has had skin cancer removed from his face.

The celebrity chef, 58, took to Instagram this morning to tell fans he had basal cell carcinoma - the most common type of the disease, The Sun reported.

Sharing a picture of stitches underneath his ear, he wrote: "Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!

"Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund……."

The Mayo Clinic says basal cell carcinoma most often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, which includes the face.

The outdoorsy dad-of-six is often seen riding his bike and enjoys competing in endurance events.

Fans were relieved to hear Gordon is doing well.

A user commented, "We’re thankful you’re okay Chef Ramsay!"

Another said, "Oh man...hope you get better soon."

A third wrote, "Glad you’re okay!"

