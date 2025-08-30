Scottish brothers make history with world fastest Pacific row record

Three Scottish brothers have set a world record for the fastest row across the full Pacific Ocean.
According to AP, Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan Maclean completed the journey in 139 days, arriving in Cairns, Australia. They rowed over 9,000 miles non-stop from Peru, becoming the first team to achieve the full crossing from South America to Australia.
The trio from Edinburgh endured storms, seasickness, injuries and violent storms, including one that swept Lachlan overboard, while raising over £700,000 ($945,690) toward a £1 million ($1,350,450) target for clean water projects.
The three rowed into the Cairns Marlin Marina playing the bagpipes and waving the Scottish, Australian and United Kingdom flags. More than 50 family members, supporters and fans, including their mother Sheila, greeted the brothers.
In the hours before their arrival, the eldest brother, Ewan, uploaded a video calling the marina ahead of their approach.
The 33-year-old said the journey was the hardest thing he had ever done, one he would have never contemplated without his siblings.
The previous record for the fastest full, unassisted, nonstop Pacific row was 160 days, set by Russian solo rower Fyodor Konyukhov in 2014.