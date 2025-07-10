Liberian president speaks English, country's official language 'beautifully,' says Trump

President Donald Trump's surprising remarks on Liberian leader Joseph Boakai's English skills have shocked many, while others have claimed it as a racist comment.

During a meeting with the leaders of several African nations at the White House, President Trump took a pause to compliment the Liberian president's command of English.

After Boakai spoke, Trump thanked him before noting, "And such good English, that's beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?"

“Where were you educated? Where? In Liberia? Well, that's very interesting. It's beautiful English,” he added. “I have people at this table can't speak nearly as well.”

The comment did not sit well with many netizens, as English is Liberia's national language, and many of its residents are descendants of freed American slaves, who were sent to Africa in the early 19th century.

Liberia's capital, Monrovia, was named after James Monroe, the fifth US president and a supporter of the effort to establish the country as a state for freed American slaves.

The country was founded as both American abolitionists and slaveholders tried to resettle the rising number of free Black people in the early 1800s.

In 1847, Liberia established a constitution modelled after America's and declared independence. In its Declaration of Independence, Liberia charged the U.S. with racism, violence, and inequality that prompted them to leave and create a new nation.

It is now Africa's oldest modern republic and the second-oldest Black-led republic in the world, following Haiti, which was founded in 1804 after overthrowing the French.

Trump's comments to Boakai have sparked some online backlash.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, shared, "Trump never misses an opportunity to be racist and wrong, and every day he finds a new way to be embarrassing."

She further added, "Asking the President of Liberia where he learned English when it’s literally the official language is peak ignorance. I’m pretty sure being blatantly offensive is not how you go about conducting diplomacy…"

While Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a prominent Trump critic, referred to the US president as "the dumbest man in govt," as he called the situation "ridiculous."

