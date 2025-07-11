Google brings image-to-video generation capability to Veo 3

Google brings image-to-video generation capability to Veo 3
Google brings image-to-video generation capability to Veo 3

In a significant update, Google has added an image-to-video generation feature to its Veo 3 AI video generator via its Gemini app.

The company had already rolled out this feature in its AI-powered video tool called Flow, which was launched in May at Google’s I/O developer conference.

Originally launched in May at Google’s I/O developer conference with Flow, the Alphabet-owned firm launched its AI-powered video tool.

Currently, the Veo 3 is accessible in over 150 countries. Google AI Ultra and Google AI Pro plan users are allowed to create videos with a three-creation-per-day limit.

The company stated that users can create a clip by choosing the “Videos” option from the tool menu in the prompt box.

In addition, users can add sound by providing a detailed prompt. After generating the video, they can install it and share it with others.

Since the release of this flagship video generator, users can generate more than 40 million videos across the Gemini app and Flow tool.

Notably, videos generated by Veo 3 include a visible watermark with an invisible SynthID digital watermark.

Earlier this year, Google also introduced a unique tool that helps you identify content containing SynthID.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

Google adds Gemini to Wear OS watches, brings AI Mode to Circle to Search
Google adds Gemini to Wear OS watches, brings AI Mode to Circle to Search
Google has offered one year of Google AI Pro for free to all the Pixel 9 Pro users

Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic now available with advanced features
Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic now available with advanced features
Samsung unveiled Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event 2025

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specs
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specs
The launch of flagship foldables at Galaxy Unpacked event 2025 reflects Samsung’s renewed focus on design, and AI integration

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok deletes controversial post after backlash
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok deletes controversial post after backlash
Grok AI faces intense backlash for antisemitic content and posts praising Adolf Hitler

ByteDance plans to launch US-specific version of CapCut: Report
ByteDance plans to launch US-specific version of CapCut: Report
ByteDance has yet to confirm whether other apps, including Lemon8 and Gauth, will get U.S.-specific variants

Bluesky brings improved notification customisation feature
Bluesky brings improved notification customisation feature
Bluesky has launched notifications for when someone likes a user’s repos or reposts content they’ve already shared

OnePlus Buds 4 and Smaller OnePlus Watch launched in US
OnePlus Buds 4 and Smaller OnePlus Watch launched in US
OnePlus Watch 3 offers up to 60 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and seven days in Power Saver Mode

iOS 26 beta 3 released with significant update

iOS 26 beta 3 released with significant update
Apple has dialed back with the latest “Liquid Glass” design in the third developer beta of iOS 26