Google brings image-to-video generation capability to Veo 3

In a significant update, Google has added an image-to-video generation feature to its Veo 3 AI video generator via its Gemini app.
The company had already rolled out this feature in its AI-powered video tool called Flow, which was launched in May at Google’s I/O developer conference.
Currently, the Veo 3 is accessible in over 150 countries. Google AI Ultra and Google AI Pro plan users are allowed to create videos with a three-creation-per-day limit.
The company stated that users can create a clip by choosing the “Videos” option from the tool menu in the prompt box.
In addition, users can add sound by providing a detailed prompt. After generating the video, they can install it and share it with others.
Since the release of this flagship video generator, users can generate more than 40 million videos across the Gemini app and Flow tool.
Notably, videos generated by Veo 3 include a visible watermark with an invisible SynthID digital watermark.
Earlier this year, Google also introduced a unique tool that helps you identify content containing SynthID.