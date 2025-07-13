Top home remedies to beat dandruff in 2025

Dandruff is a common skin condition that may result in flaking of the scalp, causing inflammation and itchiness. 

It occurs due to numerous causes, including skin conditions, dietary choices, and infections.

Discover a few effective ways to naturally reduce dandruff at home.

Effective ways to reduce dandruff naturally:

Ingredients like aspirin and coconut oil. Apple cider vinegar, probiotics, and many other oils may naturally reduce dandruff.

Sometimes, changing your diet or managing stress may also help to remove dandruff, as mentioned earlier.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil (Melaleuca alternifolia) is used to treat skin conditions like dandruff. It consists of several antimicrobial and antifungal properties that help to remove dandruff instantly.

However, it is likely to irritate sensitive skin, so it’s recommended to use only a few drops of carrier oil before applying.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is a succulent plant widely known for its healing properties. The gel contains several bioactive compounds, such as amino acids, which effectively control dandruff.

Baking soda

It can help restore the natural moisture balance on the surface of the scalp, help remove dead skin cells, and alleviate itchiness.

Simply add 2 tablespoons of baking soda in water and apply it to your scalp and massage for a few minutes.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is considered a useful remedy to control dandruff, helps to hydrate skin, and decreases inflammation.

In addition, it consists of lauric acid, and it helps to reduce dandruff.

