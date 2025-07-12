Scotland records hottest day in years as temperatures hit 30.8C

Scotland has experienced its hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching up to 30C in the Highlands.

The current heatwave in Scotland officially started yesterday on July 11 with temperatures reached 30.8C in the town of Aviemore.

As per the report, the temperature in some parts of Scotland, like Perthshire and inland Aberdeenshire, might rise as high as 31C, while other areas such as the central belt and the northeast are expected to reach around 27C.

According to the Met Office, this is the first time in over two years that temperatures in Scotland have gone above 30C.

Dr Emilia Crichton, director of public health, said in a statement, noting, "No matter what you're doing, please enjoy the good weather safely by protecting yourself when in the sun, staying hydrated, and having common medicines to hand," as per BBC.

Scotland's environment agency, Sepa noted that the first half of 2025 has been the driest in eastern Scotland since 1973.

Because of unusually dry weather, eight rivers including the River Tay in Perth have had less water than normal since mid-May.

At the same time, firefighters are working for a second day to control a wildfire in Perth while much of Scotland remains under a high-risk wildfire warning until Monday, July 14.

