Waddle-on-Sea penguin trail brings dozens of colourful sculptures to Southend

A new art event called "Waddle-on-Sea" has started in Southend, featuring dozens of large and small penguin sculptures placed around the town and nearby Leigh.

The project includes more than 31 giant penguin and 72 smaller ones arranged as a trail along the coast until September 3.

The goal of the event is to raise money for Havens Hospices, a local charity.

It offers special care and support to people of all ages who are living with incurable illness as well as support for their families.

The event is being held in partnership with Wild in Art, an organization known for creating public art trails.

As per the reports, people can buy maps or download an app to join in and follow the penguin trail.

Amy Dearing, director of fundraising and marketing at the charity said in a statement, noting, "It is the third art trail between Havens Hospices and Wild in Art. We have very high hopes that we can raise as much money as possible for families that rely on our support," as per BBC.

Big penguin statues were sponsored by local business and then artists painted them with creative designs, while smaller penguins were given to local schools and community groups, who decorated them before the event started.

Moreover, once the penguin trail is over, some of the penguin sculptures will be put up for sale in an auction in September this year.

