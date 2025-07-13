Rosie O'Donnell fires back at Donald Trump after citizenship threat

Donald Trump has said he is considering "taking away" the US citizenship of actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell.

According to Sky News, despite a Supreme Court ruling that expressly prohibits a government from taking away O'Donnell citizenship Trump warned that he is serioulsy considering to revoke her citizenship while calling her “threat to humanity.”

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the US president said, "Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship."

He also labelled O'Donnell, who has moved to Ireland, as a "threat to humanity" and said she should "remain in the wonderful country of Ireland, if they want her".

O'Donnell responded on Instagram by posting a photograph of Mr Trump with Jeffrey Epstein.

"You are everything that is wrong with America and I'm everything you hate about what's still right with it," she wrote in the caption, “I'm not yours to silence. I never was."

O'Donnell moved to Ireland with her 12-year-old son in January after Mr Trump had secured a second term.

She has said she's in the process of obtaining Irish citizenship based on family lineage and that she would only return to the US "when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America".

O'Donnell and the US president have criticised each other publicly for years, in an often-bitter back-and-forth that predates Mr Trump's move into politics.

