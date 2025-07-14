Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to claim maiden Wimbledon crown

World number one Jannik Sinner has defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 13.
Italy's Sinner, who was suspended for three months earlier this year due to a doping violation, defeated Spanish world number two Alcaraz with scores of 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4.
This victory was especially significant for Sinner as he had suffered a tough loss to Alcaraz at the French Open previous month and this win definitely served as payback.
Sinner has now won the fourth Grand Slam title of his career and also it is the first time he has won a major tournament on a surface other than hard court.
In the Wimbledon final, 23-year-old Sinner was the first to take the lead by breaking Alcaraz's serve to go 3-2.
But Alcaraz made a strong comeback and won the first set with an impressive full-stretch shot.
At the start of the next set, Sinner broke Alcaraz's serve and kept up the pressure throughout the match which affected Alcaraz's confidence and as a result, Sinner eventually won the match.
After winning the match, the 23-year-old expressed, "It is so special. I'm living my dream."
He expressed his gratitude, "I would like to thank my team and everyone who came here for this special day. It means so much. They keep pushing me to become a better tennis player, but also a better person. Thank you."
While talking about Alcaraz, Sinner added, "I would like to start with Carlos [Alcaraz], again an amazing tournament and mostly thank you for the player you are. It is so difficult to play you but we have a great relationship off the court. Keep going, keep pushing, you are going to hold this trophy many times - you already have twice!"
After the match ended, the Princess of Wales came onto the Center Court to present the trophies to both the players.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz congratulated Sinner on his victory, stating, "It is always difficult to lose even if it is in the final. I have to congratulate Jannik once again. It is really well deserved."