Milwaukee Brewers fan fired over ICE remark to US war veteran

A baseball game between the Dodgers and the Brewers ended with a fan losing her job over a disturbing ICE comment

  • By Hania Jamil
A Milwaukee Brewers supporter, who went viral after threatening to call ICE on a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, has reportedly been fired from her job.

During Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) on October 14, Shannon Kobylarczyk made disturbing comments at Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado as he was recording the crowd following a home run by Enrique Hernandez.

Following a 5-1 win for Dodgers, Ricardo, a US citizen and war veteran, could be heard in the video addressing the home fans around him in the stands, "Why's everybody so quiet? What is this?"

His remark triggered Shannon, who has been going viral as "Brewers Karen", who hit back with a vile jibe, noting, "Let's call ICE."

Upon hearing that, Ricardo laughed and replied, "Call ICE! Call ICE! I'm a US citizen, war veteran baby girl. Two wars. ICE can not do anything to me."

After the incident, Shannon reported the Dodgers' fan to stadium security, who subsequently escorted him out. This action added to an already tense atmosphere in the stands due to fan rivalries.

As reported by Fox 11 Los Angeles, it took less than 24 hours for the woman in question to be fired by her employers ManpowerGroup, a global workforce solutions company, after being identified on social media.

Shannon appears to have deleted her LinkedIn and Facebook pages amid the outrage over her disgusting remarks. 

Moreover, she has also handed over her resignation as a board member of the Wisconsin branch of the Make a Wish Foundation.

Fosado, who has worked as a CEO for general contractor company Foxtrot Construction, shared that although her comments were inappropriate, he felt her firing was an overreaction

Notably, in the baseball game, the Dodgers defeated the Brewers 5-1, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams will meet again for Game 3 on October 16 at Dodger Stadium.

