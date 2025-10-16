Angel Reese reveals inspiration behind her Victoria's Secret historic debut

Sports

Angel Reese has revealed the person who inspired her for the historic Victoria's Secret fashion show moment.

Taking to Instagram after making history as the first-ever athlete to participate at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) star on Thursday, October 16, shared a heartfelt video of her mother.

In a video the mother of the 23-year-old basketball professional could be seen proudly cheering and recording every second of her daughter’s historic debut walk at the VS show from the crowd.

The Chicago Sky star’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, could be heard bragging with pride, “That’s my baby.”

Reese posted the video on her story and wrote, “This is who I did it for,” with a teary-eyes emoji.

Ahead of the show, Rose, a BC player, revealed that she always dreamt about swaggering in the Victoria’s Secret show and becoming a model.

She told Vogue, “I would always watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and always dreamed that I, one day, could possibly be a model. I have a video of me, when I was younger, dancing in Victoria’s Secret sweatpants and a hoodie.”

“Tyra does a nice little bounce; Naomi’s more fierce. I’m not really [emulating] the exact walk, but more of the gestures and mannerisms, small things, like a little smize,” Bayou Barbie added.

It is worth noting that Reese and Olympian Sunisa Lee walked at one of the biggest fashion events in the world alongsidetop models and celebrities including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Liu Wen, Yoon Young Bae, Alessandra Ambrosio, Iris Law and Emily Ratajkowski.

