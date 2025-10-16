Sports

FIFA breaks silence on Donald Trump's threat to relocate World Cup matches

US President Trump threatens to ‘take away’ 2026 FIFA World Cup matches from ‘not safe’ cities

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
FIFA breaks silence on Donald Trump threat to relocate World Cup matches
FIFA breaks silence on Donald Trump threat to relocate World Cup matches

FIFA has finally broken silence on US President Donald Trump’ repeated threats to relocate World Cup matches.

According to Metro, it seems that the International Federation of Association Football supports Trump in moving upcoming World Cup matches from certain cities that are “not safe.”

The Football World Cup in the next summer is scheduled to be held across several cities in the US, including Democrat-run big cities like Los Angeles and New York.

The Republican president has multiple times warned to relocate matches, and earlier this year he claimed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino would “easily” support him in moving matches from the cities that are “not safe.”

The 79-year-old, “We could take them away. Their mayor [Michelle Wu] is not good … She’s radical left, and they’re taking over parts of Boston. That’s a pretty big statement, right? If someone is doing a bad job, and I feel there are unsafe conditions.”

He added that when he would call Infantino and ask to move matches to another location, he would “very easily do that.”

Despite having no legal authority to change the locations of World Cup matches, Trump, who has a close relationship with the FIFA president, could pressurise the governing body to make changes.

Even in the latest statement, FIFA suggested that the US government has the right to decide which city is safe for the event.

A statement from the governing body read, “Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide. Safety and security are obviously the government’s responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety. We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements.”

Notably, the US will host 78 of the 104 matches of the mega event, while the remaining games will be played in Canada and Mexico.

You Might Like:

Tomonobu Itagaki, Dead or Alive creator dies at 58

Tomonobu Itagaki, Dead or Alive creator dies at 58
The Japanese game developer, Tomonobu Itagaki, was celebrated for his creation including Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden (2004)

Jonjo Shelvey reveals shocking reason behind move from UK to Dubai

Jonjo Shelvey reveals shocking reason behind move from UK to Dubai
Former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder open up about ‘no money’ in the UAE Second Division League

Angel Reese reveals inspiration behind her Victoria's Secret historic debut

Angel Reese reveals inspiration behind her Victoria's Secret historic debut
Angel Reese shares a heartfelt tribute for her mother in post-Victoria’s Secret message

Olympic swimming gold medallist Ariarne Titmus announces shock retirement

Olympic swimming gold medallist Ariarne Titmus announces shock retirement
Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus retires at 25 with four Olympic gold medals

Travis Kelce opens up about terrifying fall during Chiefs vs Lions game

Travis Kelce opens up about terrifying fall during Chiefs vs Lions game
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had scary flip during weekend win over Detroit Lions

Tekken 8 receives major update, adds Armor King, character moveset adjustments

Tekken 8 receives major update, adds Armor King, character moveset adjustments
Tekken 8 new update grants early Armor King access to Season 2 pass and Ultimate/Deluxe owners

Raducanu receives overwhelming support from fans after Ningbo withdrawal

Raducanu receives overwhelming support from fans after Ningbo withdrawal
Emma Raducanu suffers another early exit in less than a month at the Ningbo Open

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves ‘unique’ milestone for Portugal ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves ‘unique’ milestone for Portugal ahead of World Cup
Ronaldo shifts focus on November World Cup qualifiers after new career milestone

World Cup 2026 games at risk in Boston? Trump issues stern warning

World Cup 2026 games at risk in Boston? Trump issues stern warning
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be hosted in 11 cities across the US, along with two in Canada and three in Mexico

NRL to impose 10-year ban on players switching to 'counterfeit' R360 league

NRL to impose 10-year ban on players switching to 'counterfeit' R360 league
R360 is planning to unite the world's top male and female players in a franchise-based league and is backed by Mike Tindall

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new world cup qualifying record in Hungary clash

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new world cup qualifying record in Hungary clash
The Portugal vs Hungary match ended in a draw with Attila Szalai-side missing a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi could be forced to tear down €11 million Ibiza mansion

Lionel Messi could be forced to tear down €11 million Ibiza mansion
Messi’s Ibiza mansion is located in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia on Ibiza’s west coast