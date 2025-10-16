Travis Kelce opens up about terrifying fall during Chiefs vs Lions game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says that he didn't feel any pain in his head or his neck after landing on his helmet after a tackle during a Sunday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions.
According to Daily Mail, Kelce caught a pass and began sprinting for the end zone to try and score a touchdown.
Instead, he was upended by Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and landed right on his head.
He reflected on that moment in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, when his brother Jason Kelce asked how his head was feeling.
Kelce said, “He caught me with a Charlie Horse on my thigh. I got a Charlie Horse more than I got anything going on with my neck.”
The brothers also shared a laugh at Travis' reaction after hitting the turf, with the tight end extending his arm to try and break the plane on the goal line.
“What were you doing reaching for the pylon?” Jason wondered. “Did you think you were not down? ... You had been down for four seconds.”
While he didn't find the end zone against the Lions, Travis did finish with six catches for a team-high 78 yards.
It helped the Chiefs pull out a 30-17 win to move to 3-3 on the season.
Kelce leads the Chiefs in receiving yards (321) and is second on the team in receiving touchdowns (two).