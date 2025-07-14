Kentucky shootings leave several injured, suspect confirmed dead

Multiple people, including a state trooper, were left injured after shootings took place at different locations in Lexington, Kentucky.

On Sunday, July 13, the unidentified suspect first shot a trooper in Fayette County at 11:36 a.m. before fleeing the scene.

According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers and the Lexington Police Department caught up with the suspect at the Richmond Road Baptist Church.

After another shooting incident at the church, the state police noted, "There are multiple victims at the church, and EMS is on the scene providing care. The suspect is deceased."

No further details were provided at the time about the identities of the victims and the condition of the trooper who was shot.

Later, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear shared on X that the victims are being treated at a nearby hospital as he penned, "Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let's give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police."

Notably, another shooting incident was reported around the same time near Blue Grass Airport, about 16 miles northwest of the church.

The shooting took place on a roadway on airport property, and the Lexington Fire Department transported one individual with "serious injuries" to the hospital.

Blue Grass Airport shared that it temporarily closed the roadway and terminal out of precaution; however, it was later reopened.

