Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft

Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft
Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft

Tech giant Elon Musk unveiled his plans to develop another artificial intelligence while taking a playful jab at Microsoft.

The richest person in the world, who is already running seven different companies, revealed that he wanted to launch an AI software company.

Taking to media platform X, he wrote, “We are creating a multi-agent AI software company at xAI, where Grok spawns hundreds of specialised coding and image/video generation/understanding agents all working together and then emulates humans interacting with the software in virtual machines until the result is excellent.”

The SpaceX owner also asked users to guess the name of his new company, saying, “This is a macro challenge and a hard problem with stiff competition! Can you guess the name of this company?”

The billionaire’s explanation of the “macro” challenge and “hard” problem made users think that the name of the company might be “Macrohard,” which seems a jab at Microsoft, as both parts of the name are opposite of the rival tech company’s name.

When a user replied, “Macrohard... Macrohard, I don't forget things xD,” the tech mogul replied with a winking emoji.

It is worth noting that former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head and Microsoft founder Bill Gates have a contentious relationship.

Recently, Musk called Gates a “huge liar” after he claimed that DOGE would cost two million lives.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to invest $2b in xAI: Report
Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to invest $2b in xAI: Report
This investment comes as part of a broader $5 billion equity round that aims to expand xAI operations

Elon Musk AI firm xAI apologises for Gork's antisemitic content

Elon Musk AI firm xAI apologises for Gork's antisemitic content
xAI issues apology for chatbot Grok’s ‘horrific behaviour’ and pro-Hitler posts

WhatsApp group chats get smarter with 'multi-person' typing alerts
WhatsApp group chats get smarter with 'multi-person' typing alerts
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warns of AI job losses if industries lack innovation
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warns of AI job losses if industries lack innovation
Jensen Huang believes artificial intelligence will create more jobs than it would destroy

Google hires top talent from Windsurf to advance AI coding goals
Google hires top talent from Windsurf to advance AI coding goals
Google is reportedly paying $2.4 billion in licensing fees and for compensation

Google Drive for desktop receives redesign update
Google Drive for desktop receives redesign update
Google Drive for desktop with a centralised user interface (UI) now shows 'sync activity, notifications, shared files and more'

OpenAI once again postponed the launch of its open model
OpenAI once again postponed the launch of its open model
Previously, OpenAI planned to launch the model next week; however, it has been delayed now to ensure maximum safety

WhatsApp to bring fun new emoji reactions for calls: Report
WhatsApp to bring fun new emoji reactions for calls: Report
With this update, WhatsApp will enable users to react in real time during calls using emojis