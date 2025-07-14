Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft

Tech giant Elon Musk unveiled his plans to develop another artificial intelligence while taking a playful jab at Microsoft.
The richest person in the world, who is already running seven different companies, revealed that he wanted to launch an AI software company.
Taking to media platform X, he wrote, “We are creating a multi-agent AI software company at xAI, where Grok spawns hundreds of specialised coding and image/video generation/understanding agents all working together and then emulates humans interacting with the software in virtual machines until the result is excellent.”
The SpaceX owner also asked users to guess the name of his new company, saying, “This is a macro challenge and a hard problem with stiff competition! Can you guess the name of this company?”
The billionaire’s explanation of the “macro” challenge and “hard” problem made users think that the name of the company might be “Macrohard,” which seems a jab at Microsoft, as both parts of the name are opposite of the rival tech company’s name.
When a user replied, “Macrohard... Macrohard, I don't forget things xD,” the tech mogul replied with a winking emoji.
It is worth noting that former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head and Microsoft founder Bill Gates have a contentious relationship.
Recently, Musk called Gates a “huge liar” after he claimed that DOGE would cost two million lives.