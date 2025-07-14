Fall River assisted living fire in Massachusetts claims 9 lives, injures dozens

A fire broke out late Sunday at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts, resulting in the deaths of nine people and injuries to over 30 others.
During the fire, residents were seen hanging out of the windows and shouting for help.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, firefighters reached the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at around 9:50 pm on Sunday and the fire has now been fully put out.
As per multiple reports, when firefighters arrived at the scene, the front part of the building was already burning heavily and filled with thick smoke.
About 50 firefighters responded and immediately went inside to rescue people who were then taken to local and regional hospitals in varying conditions.
Meanwhile, five firefighters were also injured but there injuries were not serious.
The Fall River Police Department in a statement said that “without hesitation, officers entered the smoke-filled facility, breaking down doors and escorting residents to safety."
“Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers. Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives," the statement added.
However, state and local officials said they are still looking into how the fire started and what caused it.