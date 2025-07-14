Southend Airport crash: All four victims confirmed as foreign nationals

A small airplane crashed shortly after taking off from London Southend Airport on Sunday, July 13.

The aircraft, a 40-foot-long Beech B200 caught fire and exploded near the runway with online videos showing thick black smoke rising from the crash site.

Essex Police have now confirmed that all the people who died in the crash were foreign nationals.

As per Sky News, the small medical transport plane had just finished dropping off a patient and was heading back to Netherlands when it crashed around 3:48 pm.

A document listing the passengers showed that two of them were Dutch pilots and one was a nurse from Chile.

As per the reports, the names of the four who died have not been released but officers are now working to confirm their identities.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has created a no-fly zone around the crash site and as a result, all flights to and from London Southend Airport on Monday, July 14, have been redirected to other airports.

Zeusch Aviation, a company based at Lelystad Airport in the Netherland, confirmed that its flight SUZ1 was involved in the crash at the airport and its thoughts were with "everyone who has been affected".

A London Southend Airport spokesperson said in a statement, noting, "Our thoughts are with those affected by [Sunday's] events and all passengers impacted by this disruption."

"We will restart flight operations as soon as possible and will continue to update the public on developments," the statement added.

Senior investigator Lisa Fitzsimons said that it's still too soon to say what caused the crash.

