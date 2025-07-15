Andrea Gibson, Colorado poet, queer activist dies at 49

Andrea Gibson, an acclaimed poet and performance artist who wrote about politics, gender identity, and their battle with cancer, passed away at 49.
On Monday, July 14, the heartbreaking news was announced on social media by Gibson's wife, Megan Falley, who has been featured alongside the poet in the highly anticipated documentary Come See Me in the Good Light.
The project, which shed light on the couple's marriage and their way of dealing with Gibson's ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2021, was a major hit at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in the fall.
Directed by Ryan White, the film features an original song written by Gibson, Brandi Carlile, and Sara Bareilles.
The Monday announcement read, "Andrea Gibson died in their home (in Boulder, Colorado) surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs."
Gibson moved to Colorado in the late 1990s and had served the past two years as the state's poet laureate after being diagnosed with the cancer, which they were being treated for.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis also expressed his grief over the poet's passing as he penned a heartfelt tribute on his X account.
He shared, "Renowned for inspiring poetry, advocacy for arts in education, and a unique ability to connect with the vast and diverse poetry lovers of Colorado, Andrea was truly one of a kind, and will be deeply missed by personal friends as well as all who were touched by their poetry."
Notably, Andrea Gibson has been credited for writing multiple books, including Take Me With You, Lord of the Butterflies, and You Better Be Lightning.