Samuel Haskell, accused of murdering wife, in-laws, found dead in jail

Samuel Bond Haskell IV, man accused of killing his wife and in-laws and dismembering body takes his own life in jail in cell.
According to ABC, the jail authorities confirmed that the 37-year-old Southern California man who was facing charges of murdering wife and her parents was found dead in Twin Towers Correctional Facility.
Although, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not confirm the reason of his death Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman claimed that the suspect took his own life.
Hochman stated, “Instead of standing before a judge and answering for the crimes he's been charged with, the defendant managed to escape justice. This is one last cruel act by someone who did the most horrific things for reasons we will never entirely know.”
“A family that has been dealing with unimaginable loss now has been robbed of their chance to face him, hold him accountable for his barbaric actions, and openly share their grief and their cherished memories of their loved ones," he added.
Haskell IV who was arrested in November 2023, was accused of murdering his wife Mei Haskell, her mother, Yanxiang Wang, and her stepfather, Gaoshan Li in Los Angeles.
He was also accused of dismembering and dumping his wife’s remains into garbage bag.
The son of Hollywood producer’s son pleaded not guilty for three murders in the court in January 2024.
Haskell was held in jail without bail and would face life in prison without parole if found convicted. However, he took his life days before a scheduled court hearing and trial.