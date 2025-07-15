Measles outbreak: Alberta exceeds case counts reported across US

Alberta has significantly exceeded the United States in confirmed measles cases, reporting 1,314 cases since March.
In 2025, the US recorded up to 1,288 cases across 39 states so far. Three deaths were recorded, including two children in Texas and an adult in New Mexico.
Notably, the maximum number of Alberta cases is among unvaccinated children and teenagers, with nearly 1,000 of the infected individuals having received no immunisation.
Experts attribute the surge to declining vaccination rates, fueled by misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Joan Robinson, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, called the outbreak “completely ridiculous,” stressing that measles requires a 95% immunisation rate to maintain herd immunity. Alberta’s current rates fall short.
Health experts attribute the rise to a sharp decline in vaccination rates, ignited by misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Measles is considered a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, ear infections, and encephalitis.
Although Albert has not reported any deaths yet, it has reported 100 hospitalisations, while the US has seen 162.
Public health officials have issued a warning regarding an outbreak that could rapidly spread due to summer travel and events, such as the Calgary Stampede and larger gatherings.
Health officials in Alberta have urged symptomatic individuals to call Health Link at 811 before seeking in-person care and receive the vaccine, which remains free and highly effective.