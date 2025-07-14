Cancer patients given new hope as NHS chief declares major progress

Cancer is affecting millions of people around the world and is one of the major causes of death globally.
A senior NHS official has shared a message of hope for those facing a cancer diagnosis.
Medical director of NHS England Sir Stephen Powis said before retiring that many people diagnosed with cancer should feel confident as it's no longer a death sentence and more treatments are becoming available.
Sir Stephen, a kidney specialist who has served as the national medical director since 2018 and during the COVID pandemic, said that the way we understand cancer genetics and how to treat it is going thorough a major transformation, calling it a "revolution."
He told The Times, "We are at the cusp of a golden era in terms of the way we treat a range of cancers. For many cancers now, people should be confident that it's not a death sentence and that more treatments will become available."
Sir Stephen also explained that while not all cancers can be stopped before they start, some types can definitely be prevented.
He said he hopes that in the future, lung cancer will happen much less often and become rare.
Sir Stephen said that the number of people who survive cancer and live longer with is is expected to keep increasing in the future.