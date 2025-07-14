Cancer patients given new hope as NHS chief declares major progress

Cancer patients given new hope as NHS chief declares major progress
Cancer patients given new hope as NHS chief declares major progress

Cancer is affecting millions of people around the world and is one of the major causes of death globally.

A senior NHS official has shared a message of hope for those facing a cancer diagnosis.

Medical director of NHS England Sir Stephen Powis said before retiring that many people diagnosed with cancer should feel confident as it's no longer a death sentence and more treatments are becoming available.

Sir Stephen, a kidney specialist who has served as the national medical director since 2018 and during the COVID pandemic, said that the way we understand cancer genetics and how to treat it is going thorough a major transformation, calling it a "revolution."

Cancer patients given new hope as NHS chief declares major progress

He told The Times, "We are at the cusp of a golden era in terms of the way we treat a range of cancers. For many cancers now, people should be confident that it's not a death sentence and that more treatments will become available."

Sir Stephen also explained that while not all cancers can be stopped before they start, some types can definitely be prevented.

He said he hopes that in the future, lung cancer will happen much less often and become rare.

Sir Stephen said that the number of people who survive cancer and live longer with is is expected to keep increasing in the future.

Related
Read more : Health

US cuts to HIV aid may lead to 4 million deaths by 2029, UN warns
US cuts to HIV aid may lead to 4 million deaths by 2029, UN warns
Experts cautioned that the US is 'abandoning the fight' just as ending AIDS is within reach

Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers recalled nationwide over labeling error
Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers recalled nationwide over labeling error
Check out the list of the recalled Ritz cracker sandwich cartons

About 1 in 3 US Teens are prediabetic, CDC data suggests
About 1 in 3 US Teens are prediabetic, CDC data suggests
Experts warn of a significant spike in early-onset Type 2 diabetes that the healthcare system may not be prepared for

Lead exposure may significantly affect kids' memory, study

Lead exposure may significantly affect kids' memory, study
Lead exposure in women or during early childhood is likely to increase kids' risk of cognitive decline

'Old' brains significantly increase mortality risk, Alzheimer's, study
'Old' brains significantly increase mortality risk, Alzheimer's, study
Results indicated that 6–7% of individuals had “extremely youthful” or “extremely aged” brains

Researchers find how processed meat increases risk of chronic diseases
Researchers find how processed meat increases risk of chronic diseases
Results indicated that people who had one hot dog a day had an 11% increased risk of type 2 diabetes

Air pollution associated with common brain tumors, study
Air pollution associated with common brain tumors, study
Meningiomas are tumours that develop in the layers of tissue covering the brain and spinal cord

Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns
Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns
Malaria treatment gap closed after first drug approved for newborns and infants under 11 pounds