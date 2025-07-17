Blue Lagoon spa in Iceland evacuated amid volcano eruption

Blue Lagoon spa in Iceland evacuated amid volcano eruption
Blue Lagoon spa in Iceland evacuated amid volcano eruption

A sudden volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland has once again forced the evacuation of local residents.

The internationally renowned Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, which is a famous travelling destination, and the nearby town were advised to evacuate immediately.

According to Iceland Met office, the eruption began around 4 a.m. Wednesday following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

Some 100 people were evacuated from the town of Grindavik shortly after the seismic activity began. Tourists at a campsite and guests at the Blue Lagoon were forced to quickly pack their bags.

Margrét Kristín Pálsdóttir, a local police commissioner, said the evacuation went smoothly and lasted about 90 minutes.

She further stated, "Of course, people have different opinions on whether the evacuation is necessary, but it is a decision we make and take responsibility for."

Lava from the eruption is flowing southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape that is 700 to 1,000 meters wide; however, the molten rock is not threatening any infrastructure, the Met Office said.

Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by the activity since November 2023, when a volcano in the area came to life after lying dormant for some 800 years.

Notably, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has issued an new hazard map showing much of the Reykjanes Peninsula under alert after the eruption began on Wednesday morning.

Related
Read more : World

Cuban labour minister steps down after backlash over beggars comments
Cuban labour minister steps down after backlash over beggars comments
Cuban Minister for Labour Marta Elena Feitó Cabrera resigns over controversial remarks about beggars

Lion cub cuddles with afternoon tea in China spark outrage
Lion cub cuddles with afternoon tea in China spark outrage
Chinese restaurant offers customers lion cub cuddles with $150 afternoon tea

Labubu makers Pop Mart forecast 350% profit surge in 2025
Labubu makers Pop Mart forecast 350% profit surge in 2025
Pop Mart International’s share slides by over 6% following a strong earnings forecast

Stephen King's bizarre Epstein list post sparks outrage
Stephen King's bizarre Epstein list post sparks outrage
US author Stephen King sparks controversy with unusual comment on Epstein list

5 remarkable private islands owned by world billionaires

5 remarkable private islands owned by world billionaires
From Hawaiian islands owned by tech titans to purpose built resort by European billionaires, a look at 5 exclusive islands

World's top countries with biggest natural gas reserves: No 1 will shock you
World's top countries with biggest natural gas reserves: No 1 will shock you
Global proven oil reserves are estimated to be around 1.73 trillion barrels as of 2025

World's richest countries by GDP per capita in 2025

World's richest countries by GDP per capita in 2025
GDP per capita remains a useful tool for comparing the economic well-being of different countries

Australia observes decline in youth vaping following ban

Australia observes decline in youth vaping following ban
A year after the government imposed a ban on disposable vapes, Australia has seen positive stats in children's vaping cases