Blue Lagoon spa in Iceland evacuated amid volcano eruption

A sudden volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland has once again forced the evacuation of local residents.
The internationally renowned Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, which is a famous travelling destination, and the nearby town were advised to evacuate immediately.
According to Iceland Met office, the eruption began around 4 a.m. Wednesday following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.
Some 100 people were evacuated from the town of Grindavik shortly after the seismic activity began. Tourists at a campsite and guests at the Blue Lagoon were forced to quickly pack their bags.
Margrét Kristín Pálsdóttir, a local police commissioner, said the evacuation went smoothly and lasted about 90 minutes.
She further stated, "Of course, people have different opinions on whether the evacuation is necessary, but it is a decision we make and take responsibility for."
Lava from the eruption is flowing southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape that is 700 to 1,000 meters wide; however, the molten rock is not threatening any infrastructure, the Met Office said.
Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by the activity since November 2023, when a volcano in the area came to life after lying dormant for some 800 years.
Notably, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has issued an new hazard map showing much of the Reykjanes Peninsula under alert after the eruption began on Wednesday morning.