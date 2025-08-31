Home / Health

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study

Hormone therapy didn’t affect the executive function, the ability to plan or problem-solve

A recent study revealed that hormone therapy for menopause may boost memory.

According to research published in the journal Neurology, women using gels or estradiol patches have shown better scores for episodic memory — long-term remembrance of past events.

Senior researcher and a senior scientist at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, Canada, Liisa Galea, stated:

“Hormone therapy is often considered to help manage symptoms of menopause but deciding whether to use it — and which type to use — can be a complex and personal decision.”

Estradiol is a type of estrogen used in hormone therapy for menopause.

For this study, researchers assessed data on 7,251 postmenopausal Canadian women

Of the women, nearly 4% were using estradiol patches, gels, vaginal rings, ointments, and medicines. And 2% were taking hormone therapy as drugs.

All participants conducted different tests of memory skills, and researchers compared these results to use of hormone therapy.

Results indicated that women who went through earlier menopause showed reduced scores on these tests, but hormone therapy seemed to reduce the effect of the transition.

Notably, the therapy didn’t affect the executive function, the ability to plan or problem-solve.

Scientists further discovered differences in hormone therapy delivery may explain why human studies have shown mixed cognitive results.

Moreover, estradiol injections were similar to patches and gels more than pills. The study revealed a link in supporting brain health in postmenopausal women. 

