Lewis Hamilton aims to leave his mark on Ferrari's 2026 F1 car

Lewis Hamilton revealed his desire to put “some of my DNA” into Ferrari’s 2026 Formula 1.
According to Sky Sports, Ferrai driver has now high hoped for next year’s car after criticising the balance of 2025 challenger.
Depite making changes in the SF-25 Hamilton has been facing hard time as he failed to gain any grand prix podium so far.
Now, the seven-time world champion is planning to work with Ferrari's technical director Loic Serra to make some major changes in next year’s car as he wants to get rid of some of the features that are troubling him.
The 40-year-old ahead of British Grand Prix said, “This year with this car, we have lots of different tools and ways in which we can set the car up. I've tried all the other directions that should work but they just don't for whatever reasons. It's still tough. It's a tough balance to drive and it's not a comfortable one.”
“It's not one that I want to have in future. So I'm working with Loic (Serra) and all the guys at the factory to make sure that the next car will have some of my DNA, and hopefully we'll be able to get some of the characteristics that I'm hoping to have in it next year," he added.
Hamilton at Silverstone finished fourth, which is so far his best Grand Prix finish of the season for the second time in a row. Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc, after struggling on the rainy day, finished 14th.
The next race of the season, the Belgian Grand Prix, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 27, at Spa-Francorchamps.