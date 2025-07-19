What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump
What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a common venous disorder, called chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

Swollen legs, bulging veins, or tingling may appear like daily discomfort; however, they could highlight a hidden venous system disorder, called chronic venous insufficiency.

It’s a common condition among elderly individuals but needs a thorough checkup to find more serious etiologies of swollen legs.

What is chronic venous insufficiency?

CVI happens due to when the venous system in legs is damaged, when the veins in legs are unable to properly transport blood to the heart, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The condition may affect the quality of life and if left untreated, it may lead to severe complications, including pulmonary embolism, secondary lymphedema, more.

Causes of chronic venous insufficiency

Chronic venous insufficiency can be caused from common diseases such as varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and vein valve damages.

Typically, obese, older, and pregnant individuals are more likely to develop this condition.

Furthermore, people with a sedentary lifestyle, hypertensive patients, and smokers can also suffer from CVI.

Diagnosis and treatment

CVI can be easily assessed through ultrasound examinations of the leg veins.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can be treated by elevating the legs and achieving a healthy weight as per your body mass index (BMI).

Treatment options also include medication and therapy; however, severe cases may also require surgical treatment.

Related
Read more : Health

How social media, cyberbullying and AI stoking mental health crisis among teens

How social media, cyberbullying and AI stoking mental health crisis among teens
A combination of digital exposure, cyberbullying, and AI could be a major cause of anxiety, depression, and other mental health illnesses

Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know

Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know
Vibrio vulnificus is mainly found in coastal waters, as it lives in brackish seawater and can enter open wounds

WHO, UNICEF data reveal nearly 14 million infants remain unvaccinated globally

WHO, UNICEF data reveal nearly 14 million infants remain unvaccinated globally
In several areas, unvaccinated children rates increased from 3.6 million in 2019 to 5.4 million in 2024

Healthy plant-based diet may reduce inflammatory bowel disease risk, study

Healthy plant-based diet may reduce inflammatory bowel disease risk, study
Researchers find found an inverse link between a healthy PDI and ulcerative colitis risk ( hazard ratio [HR], 0.92)

Premenstrual disorders associated with increased risk of cardiac diseases

Premenstrual disorders associated with increased risk of cardiac diseases
Results indicated that women with premenstrual symptoms were at a 10% increased risk of developing a cardiac disorder

Researchers create advanced AI tool to screen for Diabetic retinopathy

Researchers create advanced AI tool to screen for Diabetic retinopathy
Researchers stated that the AI efficiently distinguished Diabetic retinopathy from other eye-related diseases

Diet significantly influences constipation risk, study

Diet significantly influences constipation risk, study
Results indicated that a western diet with red and processed meats, refined grains raised the risk of chronic constipation by 22%

FDA approves Kerendia for cardiac failure with LVEF ≥40 percent

FDA approves Kerendia for cardiac failure with LVEF ≥40 percent
Kerendia, a nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist that inhibits overactivation of mineralocorticoid receptors