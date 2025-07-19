What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a common venous disorder, called chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).
Swollen legs, bulging veins, or tingling may appear like daily discomfort; however, they could highlight a hidden venous system disorder, called chronic venous insufficiency.
It’s a common condition among elderly individuals but needs a thorough checkup to find more serious etiologies of swollen legs.
What is chronic venous insufficiency?
CVI happens due to when the venous system in legs is damaged, when the veins in legs are unable to properly transport blood to the heart, according to Cleveland Clinic.
The condition may affect the quality of life and if left untreated, it may lead to severe complications, including pulmonary embolism, secondary lymphedema, more.
Causes of chronic venous insufficiency
Chronic venous insufficiency can be caused from common diseases such as varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and vein valve damages.
Typically, obese, older, and pregnant individuals are more likely to develop this condition.
Furthermore, people with a sedentary lifestyle, hypertensive patients, and smokers can also suffer from CVI.
Diagnosis and treatment
CVI can be easily assessed through ultrasound examinations of the leg veins.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can be treated by elevating the legs and achieving a healthy weight as per your body mass index (BMI).
Treatment options also include medication and therapy; however, severe cases may also require surgical treatment.