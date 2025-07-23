World's top 10 most-spoken languages in 2025

Billions of people around the world speak more than one language. They learn different languages to facilitate communication across boundaries.
According to Britannica, English is the most spoken language in the world and being the source of communication globally it has 2.5 more non-native speakers than natives.
English, for instance, has fewer than 400 million native speakers, but more than 1 billion non-native speakers.
Meanwhile, Chinese which is the second most spoken language has the highest number of native speakers among the world’s languages and relatively few non-native speakers outside China.
Here's the list of most spoken languages in the world
English:
English has become the language of international business, science, and diplomacy. With a rich history shaped by diverse influences, English has also emerged as the primary language of the internet, contributing to its widespread adoption and accessibility.
Mandarin Chinese:
Widely recognized as the world’s most spoken language, Mandarin Chinese holds a dominant position in global communication.
Its intricate writing system, tonal nature, and deep cultural heritage make it a captivating language to explore.
Hindi:
As one of India’s official languages, Hindi holds a prominent place in South Asia.
Spoken mainly in northern India and parts of Pakistan, Hindi uses devnagri script.
It's Hindi’s cultural significance is evident in Bollywood films and classical literature.
Spanish:
With its roots in Latin, Spanish boasts a vibrant and diverse global community of speakers.
Twenty countries have designated it as their official language, and its cultural impact reaches far beyond the Iberian Peninsula.
Spanish is known for its melodious sound, making it a popular language choice for learners around the world.
French:
French fourth on the list of most spoken languages in the world and one of the lagnuage with highest number of non-native speakers. It belongs to Indo-European language family and is prized for the gentleness attached to it.
French is considered an important language in the world of business, prompting many around the world to learn it.
Arabic:
Uniting the Arabic countries as a major language in the region, Standard Arabic is used for government purposes and official speeches and documents exclusively. Arabic literature also makes use of this language for easy accessibility.
Top 10 most spoken languages in the world:
1. English (1,456,448,320)
2. Mandarin Chinese (1,138,222,350)
3. Hindi (609,454,770)
4. Spanish (559,078,890)
5. French (309,804,220)
6. Modern Standard Arabic (273,989,700)
7. Bengali (272,828,760)
8. Russian (254,997,130)
9. Portuguese (263,638,850)
10. Urdu (231,717,940)