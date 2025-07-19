Microsoft closes movie and TV store on Xbox and Windows

Microsoft discontinued its movie and TV store on Windows PCs and Xbox consoles.
Users can no longer be able to purchase the latest films or TV series on either platform from the company’s store.
However, previously purchased content will remain accessible to watch.
The American tech giant claimed that "Downloads will continue to be available on Windows and in HD max resolution."
Microsoft users can persist using the Movies & TV app on Xbox or Windows to enjoy their owned titles, though they won’t be able to transfer it via any third-part app.
However, US users can link select titles in the Movies Anywhere programme.
Much to the dismay of users, the platform has decided not to provide a refund for existing purchases.
Microsoft mentioned that it will offer support for playback issues, and users are expecting that Microsoft’s servers will persist hosting previously bought content for the foreseeable future.
The closure comes after years of decline for the company’s digital media services.
Microsoft originally introduced its video storefront via the Zune Marketplace in 2006, which evolved into Xbox Video in 2012 and was later renamed the Movies & TV app in 2015.
Now, nearly a decade later, Microsoft announced the closure of the service.