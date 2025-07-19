Tomorrowland faces another blow as woman dies after massive stage fire

Tomorrowland has suffered another tragic incident as a 35-year-old woman from Canada has died just days after a major fire occurred at the festival.

Tomorrowland is a large-scale annual electronic dance music festival held in Boom, Antwerp, Belgium. 

The woman is said to have become ill while at the Tomorrowland festival and was taken to the hospital where she sadly passed away.

The public prosecutor's office in Antwerp has not yet determined the cause of her death and has started an investigation to find out more about what happened.

Debby Wilmsen, a spokesperson for the festival said in a statement, noting,  "We were informed she passed away there. Our condolences go out to her family and friends. The Antwerp prosecutor's office is investigating the cause of death and will update further on this matter," as per MailUK.

The tragic incident occurred only a few days after a major fire broke out at one of the festival stages just before the event began.

The fire caused the stage to erupt into a huge fireball, producing thick, dark smoke that rose into the sky and drifted towards nearby houses.

Although fire badly damaged the festival's main stage but fortunately no people were injured in the incident.

Since other parts of the festival weren't damaged by the fire, the event continued as planned the next day.

On top of that, a new stage was built in time and it was reportedly made using parts from Metallica's recent world tour stage.

