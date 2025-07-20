Halesowen cultural heritage celebrated in striking new public sculpture ‘You Are Here’

A striking new public sculpture, titled You Are Here, will be revealed next week.
The artwork honours and reflects the cultural background and unique character of the town.
It is the first sculpture by well-known artist Tom Hicks, who was hired for the project by Birminghams' Ikon Gallery in collaboration with Transport for West Midlands.
He created the artwork with the help from people in his hometown of Halesowen, located in Dudley, as per BBC.
The large metal sculpture, painted in blue, pink and white, features engraved names and lettering styles from local businesses.
The trade names on the sign included the recently closed Dancers, a family-run clothing store established in 1880, alongside Carpets, The Curtain People, Franklins and Master Nails.
It is a part of a newly developed transportation hub and a green public area on Cross Street.
The artist, Hicks said this project gave him a special chance to celebrate how the Black Country looks and feels through its signs, businesses and overall visual identity.
During the creation of the sculpture, artist Hicks teamed up with local poet Liz Berry to hold workshops where people from the community took part in photography and poetry sessions.
Hicks said the project "sparked an exciting new direction for my practice – informed by my photography, I have expanded into three-dimensional work and explored materials, construction techniques and paint treatments."
As per the reports, the purpose of creating and placing the artwork was to help the local people feel more involved in and take pride in the new eco-friendly transport developments in their area.