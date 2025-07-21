Third mental health support centre opens in Wallsend to help local community

Third mental health support centre opens in North East to meet growing demand
Third mental health support centre opens in North East to meet growing demand

Health officials have launched a third dedicated center for mental health support called The Anchorage to help people in local communities.

This new facility, located in Wallsend, North Tyneside was set up by the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) in partnership with the mental health organization Everyturn.

The Anchorage is situated on Park Road and its names was chosen by local people, as per BBC.

This word was picked because it reflects both the area's connection to maritime history and the idea of a safe and supportive place.

The centre was opened with funding from the ICB and North Tyneside Council.

Other similar mental health centers have already been opened in Ashington and Newcastle and a fourth one is expected to open in Whitehaven, Cumbria later this year.

Samantha Kitula, a senior manager at Everyturn Mental Health, said that their current locations have proven how important and necessary community-based mental health services are for local people.

"They are not only helping local people access practical mental health in the right place at the right time, but also easing pressures on other NHS services," she went on to share.

"We hope that our continued work with our partners, including the NHS, local council, and local charity and community organisations will help ensure that nobody struggles alone," Samantha further noted.

Related
Read more : Health

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump
CVI happens when the veins in legs are unable to properly transport blood to the heart

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study
Results indicated that individuals with hyperglycemia had reduced numbers of remaining teeth and worse OD scores

GLP-1 medications may risk of severe acid reflux, study

GLP-1 medications may risk of severe acid reflux, study
Results indicated that people consuming GLP-1 drugs were at a significantly higher risk of developing GERD

Research shows greater depression risk in women with premature menopause

Research shows greater depression risk in women with premature menopause
Premature menopause is considered 'early menopause' when the ovaries stop performing normal function before the age of 40

Added sugars and artificial sweeteners associated with early puberty in children

Added sugars and artificial sweeteners associated with early puberty in children
Researchers found a strong link between sugar, aspartame, sucralose and glycyrrhizin and an increased risk of early puberty

How social media, cyberbullying and AI stoking mental health crisis among teens

How social media, cyberbullying and AI stoking mental health crisis among teens
A combination of digital exposure, cyberbullying, and AI could be a major cause of anxiety, depression, and other mental health illnesses

Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know

Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know
Vibrio vulnificus is mainly found in coastal waters, as it lives in brackish seawater and can enter open wounds

WHO, UNICEF data reveal nearly 14 million infants remain unvaccinated globally

WHO, UNICEF data reveal nearly 14 million infants remain unvaccinated globally
In several areas, unvaccinated children rates increased from 3.6 million in 2019 to 5.4 million in 2024