Third mental health support centre opens in Wallsend to help local community

Health officials have launched a third dedicated center for mental health support called The Anchorage to help people in local communities.
This new facility, located in Wallsend, North Tyneside was set up by the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) in partnership with the mental health organization Everyturn.
The Anchorage is situated on Park Road and its names was chosen by local people, as per BBC.
This word was picked because it reflects both the area's connection to maritime history and the idea of a safe and supportive place.
The centre was opened with funding from the ICB and North Tyneside Council.
Other similar mental health centers have already been opened in Ashington and Newcastle and a fourth one is expected to open in Whitehaven, Cumbria later this year.
Samantha Kitula, a senior manager at Everyturn Mental Health, said that their current locations have proven how important and necessary community-based mental health services are for local people.
"They are not only helping local people access practical mental health in the right place at the right time, but also easing pressures on other NHS services," she went on to share.
"We hope that our continued work with our partners, including the NHS, local council, and local charity and community organisations will help ensure that nobody struggles alone," Samantha further noted.