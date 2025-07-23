US exits UNESCO again over 'divisive social and cultural causes’

President Donald Trump is pulling the United States out of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO.

According to CNN, the move comes as the US president continues to pull the country out of international institutions and makes ending Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs a key focus of his administration.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO — which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.

In a statement, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce added the US’ continued participation in UNESCO is not in its “national interest.” The withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2026.

UNESCO “promotes cooperation in education, science, culture and communication to foster peace worldwide,” its website states. The UN organization is widely recognized for its designation of World Heritage Sites, including the Grand Canyon National Park in the US.

The United States was a founding member of UNESCO in 1945 but withdrew in 1984, citing concerns over financial mismanagement and a perceived bias against US interests.

