Wimbledon wins legal battle to triple its size with major expansion plan

Wimbledon's expansion plans, aimed at making the tennis grounds almost three times larger have been given the green light.

A group named, "Save Wimbledon Park (SWP) had argued in court that the planned development on the site of the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club in London was illegal because the land is protected.

However, the High Court judge rejected their challenge and approved plan includes adding 38 new tennis courts and a stadium with 8,000 seats.

The chairwomen of the All England Club, Deborha Jevans said she was "delighted" with the court's decision in their favour, as per BBC.

The court told that the decision was a "planning judgment properly exercised" and that the restrictions were not "material."

Dismissing the challenge, Mr Justice Saini said: "In short, the defendant's decision on the relevance of deliverability, applying to both the statutory trust and the restrictive covenants, was a planning judgment rationally exercised and having regard to appropriate and relevant factors."

The approved plans include the construction of seven maintenance buildings, new access points and a park area that the public can use with permission, along with new tennis courts and other necessary facilities.

It would also allow the Wimbledon to hold its qualifying matches at the main site, instead of elsewhere.

