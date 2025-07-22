Coca-Cola to roll out new cane sugar version after Trump push

Coca-Cola to roll out new cane sugar version after Trump push
Coca-Cola to roll out new cane sugar version after Trump push

Coca-Cola has laid out plans to launch a product made with US cane sugar this year, days after Donald Trump claimed the company had agreed to replace high-fructose corn syrup.

According to The Guardian, the company announced the change in a quarterly earnings report released on Tuesday.

On a conference call with investors, Coca-Cola’s chairperson and CEO, James Quincey, said the company planned “to expand our trademark … product range with US cane sugar to reflect consumer interest in differentiated experiences”.

Quincey said the new offering would “complement” Coca-Cola’s core portfolio of drinks, suggesting it could arrive as an alternative, rather than a replacement, for its flagship Coke product.

“This is really an ‘and’ strategy and not an ‘or’ strategy,” Quincey said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “We are going to continue to use a lot of the corn syrup that we do now.”

The drink maker’s Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar and already sold in the US – but often at nearly twice the price.

Additionally, the US doesn’t make enough cane sugar to satisfy demand in the country.

Tuesday’s announcement from Coca-Cola came as food and drink companies have rolled out plans to make changes amid “Make America healthy again” (Maha) campaign of the US health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Related
Read more : World

Storm Wipha hits Vietnam, triggers widespread flood and landslide alerts

Storm Wipha hits Vietnam, triggers widespread flood and landslide alerts
Vietnam is vulnerable to dangerous storms because of its long coastline

Black driver punched by Florida officer during stop caught in shocking viral video

Black driver punched by Florida officer during stop caught in shocking viral video
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has started an internal investigation to review the officer's actions

5 'weird' behaviours that are actually trauma responses, according to psychologists

5 'weird' behaviours that are actually trauma responses, according to psychologists
Things we often see as personal flaws in someone's character may actually be defence mechanisms they developed over time

5 million above-ground pools recalled after tragic deaths of nine children

5 million above-ground pools recalled after tragic deaths of nine children
Above-ground pools with compression straps outside the structure have been recalled from stores all over the globe

Madeline Soto case: Mother's ex sentenced to life for teen's rape, murder

Madeline Soto case: Mother's ex sentenced to life for teen's rape, murder
Stephan Sterns avoids death penalty in the murder of Madeline Soto by agreeing to a plea deal

Wimbledon wins legal battle to triple its size with major expansion plan

Wimbledon wins legal battle to triple its size with major expansion plan
The approved plans include the construction of seven maintenance buildings, new access points and a park area

Astronomer’s new CEO calls viral rise ‘surreal’ after Coldplay concert scandal

Astronomer’s new CEO calls viral rise ‘surreal’ after Coldplay concert scandal
Public record show that both Byron and Cabot are married but they don't live at the same addresses as their spouses

Royal Navy’s HMS Nottingham found 108 years after sinking in WWI attack

Royal Navy’s HMS Nottingham found 108 years after sinking in WWI attack
The discovery was made by a group of ten divers working with ProjectXplore