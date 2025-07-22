Storm Wipha hits Vietnam, triggers widespread flood and landslide alerts

Storm Wipha hits Vietnam, triggers widespread flood and landslide alerts

Tropical storm Wipha weakened after reaching northern Vietnam on Tuesday.

However, officials remained on high alert as the storm was still bringing heavy rain that could lead to floods and landslide.

Wipha, the first big storm to hit the country this year, reached the northern Vietnamese provinces of Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa on Tuesday afternoon, bringing winds as strong as 74 kilometers per hour.

This was a decrease in intensity as the storm had winds of about 100 kilometers per hour before hitting the land, as per Reuters.

Vietnam is vulnerable to dangerous storms because of its long coastline.

Weather forecast predicted heavy rainfall of up to 50 centimeters that would last until Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, authorities warned the public to be cautious about landslides in mountain region and flooding in the cities.

In response about 350,000 soldiers were placed on alert and many flights were cancelled or rescheduled with some airports, seaports and train services were temporarily shut down.

However, government media later reported that airports inQuang Ninh and Haiphong reopened and started operating again by Tuesday afternoon.

At the same time, the Philippine is also dealing with ongoing heavy monsoon rains that began last week and thousands of families are still staying in evacuation.

