Hershey shocks consumer by hiking chocolate prices

Hershey shocks consumer by hiking chocolate prices
Hershey shocks consumer by hiking chocolate prices

Hershey's iconic chocolates, such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and Kit Kat, which are only produced by the firm in the US, have officially been struck by a price hike.

On Tuesday, July 22, the confectionery company told its retail partners it is raising prices by a percentage in the "lower double-digit range."

The decision to put an increased price tag on the chocolate products is due to high cocoa prices.

According to data from FactSet, cocoa futures rose a shocking 178% in 2024 after a 61% increase in 2023.

This is because Ghana and Ivory Coast, which account for almost 60% of the world’s cocoa production, have been hit by poor harvests due to weather exacerbated by climate change.

Hershey noted in its official statement that the price increase is not related to tariff or trade policies. In its earnings call in May, Hershey said it anticipated $15 million to $20 million in tariff costs in the second quarter of the year.

A company spokesperson shared that the price increase "reflects the reality of rising ingredient costs including the unprecedented cost of cocoa."

"[For years,] we've worked hard to absorb these costs and continue to make 75% of our product portfolio available to consumers for under $4.00," they added.

In its earnings call in May, the company also revealed that it would adjust its "price pack architecture," which basically means reducing the amount of product in a package.

Related
Read more : World

Stolen 'Madonna and Child' painting returned to Italy after 50 years in UK home

Stolen 'Madonna and Child' painting returned to Italy after 50 years in UK home
The painting was created by Antonio Solaria, an Italian artist also known as Lo Zingaro

Storm Wipha hits Vietnam, triggers widespread flood and landslide alerts

Storm Wipha hits Vietnam, triggers widespread flood and landslide alerts
Vietnam is vulnerable to dangerous storms because of its long coastline

Black driver punched by Florida officer during stop caught in shocking viral video

Black driver punched by Florida officer during stop caught in shocking viral video
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has started an internal investigation to review the officer's actions

5 'weird' behaviours that are actually trauma responses, according to psychologists

5 'weird' behaviours that are actually trauma responses, according to psychologists
Things we often see as personal flaws in someone's character may actually be defence mechanisms they developed over time

5 million above-ground pools recalled after tragic deaths of nine children

5 million above-ground pools recalled after tragic deaths of nine children
Above-ground pools with compression straps outside the structure have been recalled from stores all over the globe

Madeline Soto case: Mother's ex sentenced to life for teen's rape, murder

Madeline Soto case: Mother's ex sentenced to life for teen's rape, murder
Stephan Sterns avoids death penalty in the murder of Madeline Soto by agreeing to a plea deal

Wimbledon wins legal battle to triple its size with major expansion plan

Wimbledon wins legal battle to triple its size with major expansion plan
The approved plans include the construction of seven maintenance buildings, new access points and a park area

Astronomer’s new CEO calls viral rise ‘surreal’ after Coldplay concert scandal

Astronomer’s new CEO calls viral rise ‘surreal’ after Coldplay concert scandal
Public record show that both Byron and Cabot are married but they don't live at the same addresses as their spouses