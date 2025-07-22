Meme-famous British F-35 fighter jet departs India after 5-week stay

An RAF F-35B fighter jet, stuck for over a month in Kerala due to technical issues, finally took off after repairs by UK engineers, sparking much online humour.

According to Euro News, the RAF F-35 fighter jet, which had been stuck at an airport in southern India for more than a month, took off on Tuesday after being repaired by a team of UK engineers.

One of the world’s most advanced stealth fighter jets, with a price tag of around €100 million, was grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the southern state of Kerala due to technical snags.

The aircraft had hydraulic issues and problems with its auxiliary power unit (APU), which were eventually fixed, the airport official said.

The jet will fly to a UK aircraft carrier in Australia's Darwin, according to reports.

The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea in June when it ran into bad weather and could not return to HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier. The aircraft diverted to the capital of Kerala and landed safely in mid-June.

