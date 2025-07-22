Hunter Biden breaks silence on Joe Biden's disastrous debate with Trump

Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden made shocking revelations about his father’s terrible performance during the presidential debate with Donald Trump.

According to CNBC, in a fiery new interview, Hunter revealed the former US president was taking Ambien before his first and final debate for the reelection bid last year and blamed sleeping pills for his disastrous performance.

He told independent journalist Andrew Callaghan, “He flew around the world basically ... he’s 81 years old, he’s tired as s***, they give him Ambien to be able to sleep, he gets up on the stage, and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights.”

The 55-year-old businessman also slammed actor George Clooney over his last year’s New York Times opinion piece in which he criticised the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Hunter said, “F**k him! What do you have to do with fucking anything? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given … his f**king life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full-page ad in the f**king New York Times.”

He made these fiery comments in a lengthy interview published exactly a year after Biden withdrew from last year's election, ending his reelection bid after widespread criticism.

For the unversed, Biden’s “disappointing” debate performance sparked criticism from Republicans and concern among Democrats, and almost a month after the face-off with Trump, he withdrew from the race, leaving the stage for Kamala Harris to lead the party.

