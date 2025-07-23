US Justice Department seeks Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony in Epstein case

The Department of Justice said it has reached out to Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell for a meeting.
According to CNN, amid growing backlash over the administration’s handling of files related to Epstein Trump administration has decided to meet his former assosiate Maxwell.
“Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an X post.
Blanche added in a statement posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media that if “Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.” Blanche said he anticipates meeting with Maxwell soon.
Maxwell’s attorney told CNN they “are in discussions with the government” on the matter. “Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case,” attorney David Oscar Markus said.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he didn’t know about the DOJ’s plans to reach out to Maxwell but that it “sounds appropriate,” while praising Blanche.