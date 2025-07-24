Columbia University reaches $220 million deal with Trump administration

Columbia University reaches $220 million deal with Trump administration
Columbia University reaches $220 million deal with Trump administration

Columbia University has agreed to settle an anti-discrimination investigation with the Trump administration by paying $200 million.

According to CBS News, the US President Donald Trump's government threatened to cut federal funding of the university after it allegedly failed to protect Jewish students.

The university’s Office of the President issued a statement on Wednesday, July 23, to announce the settlement with the government.

As part of the agreement, the university will pay $200 million to the government over three years. It will also pay an additional $21 million to settle an employment discrimination investigation with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

As per the statement, Columbia University does not accept any wrongdoing but agreed that Jewish students and faculty faced “unacceptable incidents.”

Acting University President Claire Shipman stated, “This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty. The settlement was carefully crafted to protect the values that define us and allow our essential research partnership with the federal government to get back on track.”

“Importantly, it safeguards our independence, a critical condition for academic excellence and scholarly exploration, work that is vital to the public interest,” he added.

The government will also restore the federal grant for research to the university as part of the agreement.

For the unversed, the Trump administration has been withholding a $400 million grant to Columbia University since early March, citing that the Ivy League research university failed to stop antisemitism on campus last year.

Related
Read more : World

Shark attack leaves surfer with deep wounds off Canary Islands

Shark attack leaves surfer with deep wounds off Canary Islands
Surfer mauled in by shark in terrifying attack off Brit hols hotspot Canary Islands

Bryan Kohberger set to be sentenced in Idaho murder case after guilty plea

Bryan Kohberger set to be sentenced in Idaho murder case after guilty plea
Idaho university students' murder case to finally get closure after Bryan Kohberger's life sentence

World's top 10 most-spoken languages in 2025

World's top 10 most-spoken languages in 2025
World’s most spoken language has 2.5 times more non-native speakers than native speakers

UK plans to introduce two-hour screen time limit, curfews for children

UK plans to introduce two-hour screen time limit, curfews for children
UK technology secretary unveils new restricted social media plan for children

Barack Obama fires back at Trump over 2016 election 'treason' allegations

Barack Obama fires back at Trump over 2016 election 'treason' allegations
Donald Trump accuses Barack Obama of ‘treason’ and calls for prosecution over the 2016 election

Newly uncovered Epstein photos shed light on close relationship with Trump

Newly uncovered Epstein photos shed light on close relationship with Trump
Exclusive photos expose close ties between Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump

Hershey shocks consumer by hiking chocolate prices

Hershey shocks consumer by hiking chocolate prices
The chocolate-giant has decided to increase chocolate prices for a shocking reason

US exits UNESCO again over 'divisive social and cultural causes’

US exits UNESCO again over 'divisive social and cultural causes’
US withdrawal from UNESCO sparks concerns over global cultural influence