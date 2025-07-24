AirAsia flight turns ugly after passengers clash over noise complaint


Chinese passengers arrested after fight erupted on China-Malaysia over noise complaint.

According to Chinese Press, a physical fight broke out onboard an AirAsia X flight from Kuala Lumpur to Chengdu, midway through four-hour journey.

The incident began when a male passenger asked a group of women to lower their voices so he could sleep. When they refused, the situation escalated.

A witness who recorded the altercation said one of the women's mother got involved, and two women ended up physically attacking the man.

Footage of the fight has since gone viral, showing the passengers quarrelling across their seats while ignoring the cabin crew's efforts to defuse the situation.

In a statement to SAYS, the airline said the flight crew responded swiftly and professionally to manage the situation, in accordance with established safety protocols.

The airline stated, "The authorities were notified and met the aircraft upon landing to ensure appropriate action was taken. The incident did not impact the return flight schedule or disrupt operations."

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that may affect the comfort, safety, or experience of others onboard," it added.

As per the South China Morning Post, five Chinese nationals were involved in the altercation. Three were arrested by airport police, while the remaining two were fined.

