Amy Sherald withdraws solo show from Smithsonian over censorship concerns 

Amy Sherald drew the curtains close on her upcoming show at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery over censorship issues.

The artist, who rose to fame in 2018 due to her painting of Michelle Obama, withdrew her exhibition, "American Sublime," after it was shared with her that her work of a transgender Statue of Liberty might be removed.

In an official statement, she added, "While no single person is to blame, it's clear that institutional fear shaped by a broader climate of political hostility toward trans lives played a role."

Talking about the painting titled "Trans Forming Liberty," the 51-year-old noted, "This painting exists to hold space for someone whose humanity has been politicised and disregarded. I cannot in good conscience comply with a culture of censorship, especially when it targets vulnerable communities."

Highlighting her support for the trans community, Amy said, "At a time when transgender people are being legislated against, silenced, and endangered across our nation, silence is not an option. I stand by my work. I stand by my sitters. I stand by the truth that all people deserve to be seen—not only in life, but in art."

American Sublime was orchestrated by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and included paintings of Amy's from 2007 to the present.

According to the gallery, the artist would have been the first contemporary Black artist to have a solo exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery.

