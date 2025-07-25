Spain battling extreme weather as storms hammer key regions

A sudden and unusual series of storms has hit popular tourist areas in Spain, causing chaos.
Heavy rains turned roads into fast-flowing rivers and large hailstones covered the streets in white.
The Murcia region has suffered severe damage while in the city of Caravaca da la Cruz, which is known for being a major site for religious pilgrims, extremely large hailstones, about the size of golf balls, fell from the sky and caused serious damage to cars.
As per MailUK, the hailstone were so intense that they formed big piles of ice which then quickly melted and caused fast, rushing water to flow through the area like small rivers.
Meanwhile, around 20 people had to be evacuated from the city and spent the night in a public sports hall for safety.
The towns of Calasparra and Casas Navarro were among the worst affected by this extreme weather.
Beside this, the town of Moratalla was also badly affected with hail and debris smashing car windows.
At the same time, British tourists in Benidorm have been force to take shelter as powerful thunderstorms struck the Alicante region.
The Spanish weather authority, Aemet declared Alicante to be at serious risk due to extreme weather conditions.
The recent flooding has happened shortly after powerful storms previously hit Spain during which two people were reportedly carried away by flash floods.