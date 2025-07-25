Canadian ice hockey players found not guilty in sexual assault case

Five Canadian ice hockey players accused of sexually assaulting a woman have all been acquitted by an Ontario judge in a case that had the whole country on its edge.
On Thursday, July 24, Justice Maria Carroccia, after reviewing testimony and evidence from the eight-week trial for several hours, declared all five not guilty.
The former players for Canada's world junior hockey team were accused of assaulting the woman, referred to as EM, in a hotel room in 2018 in London, Ontario, where they were participating in a Hockey Canada gala.
According to the judge, she did not find the accuser's evidence "credible or reliable," noting that "the Crown cannot meet its onus on any of the counts."
The players involved in the controversial case were Dillon Dube, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, and Carter Hart, and all were with the National Hockey League when the allegations were made.
Lawyer Karen Bellehumeur, speaking on EM's behalf, said the woman had tuned in to Thursday's hearing virtually and was "very disappointed" with the judge's assessment of her credibility.
"When a person summons the courage to disclose their story, the worst possible outcome is to feel disbelieved," said Bellehumeur.
The key issue of the trial was whether EM, who was 20 at the time of the incident, had consented to every sexual act in the hotel room that night.
It was shared with the court that the woman had met the players at a bar and later went back to the hotel room to have consensual sex with McLeod.
Other players then entered the room and engaged in further sexual acts with her.
Lawyers for the players claimed that she asked the men to have sex with her and they believed she gave consent.
EM, however, testified that she was intoxicated and felt fearful of the men. While she had initially agreed to have sex with McLeod, she asserted that she did not agree to other sexual activities.
Notably, several protestors in support of EM had gathered outside the courthouse throughout the trial and on verdict day.