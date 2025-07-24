Most powerful passports in 2025 revealed with US falling to lowest rank ever

US passports were once the strongest in the world for easy international travel.

However, in the latest Henley Passport Index, which ranks countries by how many places a person can visit without a visa, the US has dropped to its lowest ranking ever.

Based on the Henley Passport Index, the US has dropped from 7th place last year to 10th place this year.

As part of continuing decline, the US passport is now ranked equally with the passports of Iceland and Lithuania with 182 destinations.

The top three most powerful passports are now held by Asian countries.

Singapore ranks first as it citizens can travel to 193 countries without needing a visa.

While, Japan and South Korea are in second place with access to 190 countries without a visa.

The third most powerful passports belongs to Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

People from these European Union countries can travel to 189 destination without needing a visa.

Beside this, the UK passport which was ranked number one in 2015 is now in sixth place and allows visa-free access to 186 destinations.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has seen the biggest improvement in its passport rankings over the past 10 years as it moved up 34 places, going from 42nd to 8th place.

Meanwhile, the biggest faller on these rankings is Venezuela, dropping from 30th to 45th place in global rankings.

Top 20 most powerful passports in the world:

1. Singapore

2. Japan, South Korea

3. Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain

4. Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden

5. Greece, New Zealand, Switzerland

6. United Kingdom 186

7. Australia, Czechia, Hungary, Malta, Poland

8. Canada, Estonia, UAE

9. Croatia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia

10. Iceland, Lithuania, United States

11. Liechtenstein, Malaysia

12. Cyprus

13. Bulgaria, Monaco, Romania

14. Chile

15. Andorra

16. Argentina, Brazil, San Marino

17. Hong Kong

18. Israel

19. Brunei

20. Barbados 

