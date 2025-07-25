US Justice Department meets Ghislaine Maxwell over controversial Epstein files

US Department of Justice officials sat down with Jeffrey Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell amid the growing spotlight on the disgraced financier's case.

On Thursday, July 24, Todd Blanche, the US deputy attorney, arrived at the office of the US attorney in Tallahassee, Florida. 

The state prosecutor's office is located inside the federal courthouse in the Florida's capital, where Maxwell's lawyers were also seen entering the building.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and other crimes at a federal prison in Florida after being convicted in late 2021.

The meeting, which was announced on Tuesday, comes amid the growing pressure on the Trump administration to release the notorious Epstein files.

Notably, the renewed focus on President Donald Trump's past association with Epstein comes after the Justice Department announced earlier this month that it would not be releasing any more files related to the financier.

The department's announcement drew criticism and backlash from both sides of the political aisle.

For years, the Epstein case has been the subject of countless conspiracy theories, partly due to the disgraced financier’s ties to high-profile figures.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was informed by Bondi in May that his name appeared multiple times in the files related to Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee voted 8-2 on Wednesday to summon the Justice Department for the Epstein files, with three Republicans joining all Democrats in the vote.

The committee also subpoenaed Maxwell to testify before committee officials on August 11.

